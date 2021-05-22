BitBall Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $531,005.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,281.23 or 1.00350228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00034135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00093181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000135 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004201 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

