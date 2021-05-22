Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Cap of $12.41 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $275.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003825 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

