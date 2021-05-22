Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,755.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $328,465.14 and approximately $39,755.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 555.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003302 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

