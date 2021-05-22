Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $341.11 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.30 or 0.00106844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

