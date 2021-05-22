Bitcoin SV Price Hits $170.89 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $170.89 or 0.00445783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,334.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.73 or 0.01749696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003635 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,739,627 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

