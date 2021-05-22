Bitcoinus Trading 50.3% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $10,445.16 and approximately $221.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,127.36 or 1.00049628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00093490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004181 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

