BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.67. 3,507,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.