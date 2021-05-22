Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.19

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 22805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.84 million and a P/E ratio of -360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

