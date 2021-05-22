BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $224,219.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00025825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,673,988 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

