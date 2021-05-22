BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCA. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 50,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

