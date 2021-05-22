BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 85,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

