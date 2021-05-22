BlitzPredict Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00044277 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

