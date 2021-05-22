Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $35,688.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.72 or 0.00882979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.