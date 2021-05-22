Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 2,957,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.