Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.940-1.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

