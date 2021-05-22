Blucora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 30.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.