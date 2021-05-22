Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 136,027 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 504.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

