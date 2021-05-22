Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.75. 2,231,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,233. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.19 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

