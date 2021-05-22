Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 380.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $8.31 on Friday, reaching $316.40. 2,057,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.60 and its 200-day moving average is $370.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

