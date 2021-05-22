Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,190 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

