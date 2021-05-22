Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 22,917 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $16,380,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

ELY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,604. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

