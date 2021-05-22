Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

