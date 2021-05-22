B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Down 1.6%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 24,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 55,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.36.

About B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.