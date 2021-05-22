BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.56.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

