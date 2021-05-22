BMO Capital Markets Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $82.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE DAR traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,099. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

