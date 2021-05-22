BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

