BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

