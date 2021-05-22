Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 250 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NOW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.47. 1,372,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

