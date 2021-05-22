Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Target by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Target by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 15.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

