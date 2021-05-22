Boston Family Office LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 59.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,815. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

