Boston Family Office LLC Sells 5,106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,919. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

