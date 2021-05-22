Boston Family Office LLC Sells 625 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 155,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $123.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

