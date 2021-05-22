Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.22. 892,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

