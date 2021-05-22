Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 9,243 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $34,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 545,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,190. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

