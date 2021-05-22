Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 5,588 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

