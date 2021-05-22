Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 5,203,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,633. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

