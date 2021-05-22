BP (LON:BP) Raised to Top Pick at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) to a top pick rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 312.20 ($4.08) on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market cap of £63.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is -38.27%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

