BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.