Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 54 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of AMED traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.96. The stock had a trading volume of 268,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,460. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

