Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 315,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,569. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

