Brett Just Sells 10,191 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65.

WISH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

