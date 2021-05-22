Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.22. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,934 shares of company stock worth $1,931,609. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -893.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 182.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

