Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

