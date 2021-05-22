Brighton Jones LLC Buys 376 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 175.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,367.12. 553,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,805. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8,543.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,603.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $783.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.