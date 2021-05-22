Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.12% of nLIGHT worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in nLIGHT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,410. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

