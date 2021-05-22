Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,576,711. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

