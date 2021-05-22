Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 375,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 8.4% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $143,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 3,200,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

