Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,896. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

