Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Genesco posted earnings of ($3.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $797.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.