Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post sales of $469.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.11 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 534.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.